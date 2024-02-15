Godzilla, Oscar newbie, stomps into the Academy Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Godzilla has been to Tokyo, Hong Kong, Paris, San Francisco, Boston, Moscow, London and Hawaii. But before now, he’s never been to the Oscars. When the Academy Awards roll around on March 10, Godzilla will stretch its scaly, reptilian legs down the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre for the first time in the franchise’s 70-year history. “Godzilla Minus One,” the 37th film in the franchise, is nominated for best visual effects. “Godzilla Minus One” has proven to be an especially border-breaking phenomenon. Its success at both the Oscars and the box office reflects a deeper shift in moviegoer tastes toward international productions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.