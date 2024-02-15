Skip to Content
News

Garden of the Gods hosting annual Big Horn Sheep Day this weekend

Bighorn rams relaxing in Garden of the Gods
Tyler Dumas
Bighorn rams relaxing in Garden of the Gods
By
today at 11:33 AM
Published 11:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Garden of the Gods Park is hosting the 19th annual Big Horn Sheep Day this weekend.

The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the free event includes wildlife viewing stations, live animals, nature walks, education booths, youth crafts, giveaways, and more.

The schedule for the educational presentations is as follows:

11 to 11:45 a.m. - Rampart Range Herd

Noon to 1 p.m. - Colorado Natives – live animal program

1:15 to 2 p.m. - Bighorn Sheep in the Garden of the Gods

For more information, visit Garden of the Gods.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content