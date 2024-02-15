Garden of the Gods hosting annual Big Horn Sheep Day this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Garden of the Gods Park is hosting the 19th annual Big Horn Sheep Day this weekend.

The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the free event includes wildlife viewing stations, live animals, nature walks, education booths, youth crafts, giveaways, and more.

The schedule for the educational presentations is as follows:

11 to 11:45 a.m. - Rampart Range Herd

Noon to 1 p.m. - Colorado Natives – live animal program

1:15 to 2 p.m. - Bighorn Sheep in the Garden of the Gods

For more information, visit Garden of the Gods.