Florissant woman accused of using 11-year-old son to steal $2K worth of perfume

By Pat Pratt

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A Florissant woman is accused of directing her 11-year-old son to steal from a business, where police said the boy took more than $2,100 worth of perfume.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Lacia L. Green with two counts of stealing $750 or more, a class D felony. Court records show she is currently detained in the St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

According to a St. Louis County Police probable cause statement, Green entered a beauty store on Friday in Chesterfield and stole more than $2,900 worth of perfume. The next day, on Saturday, she is accused of directing the child to go inside the store to steal, where he took more than $2,100 worth of perfume, according to the statement.

Police said Green admitted to the crime and told officers she had her son steal to avoid being arrested.

