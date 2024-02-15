Ex-Los Angeles police officer won’t be retried for manslaughter for fatal shooting at Costco store

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — State prosecutors won’t retry a former Los Angeles police officer for voluntary manslaughter for killing a mentally ill man who attacked him in a Costco store. The state attorney general’s office announced the decision last week. Sanchez was off duty and holding his young son when Kenneth French knocked him to the ground at the store in Corona. Danchez opened fire a few seconds later, killing French and wounding his parents. Last month, a jury in Riverside County deadlocked on charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm. Sanchez was fired in 2020 after police commissioners ruled he had violated department policy. A federal jury later awarded $17 million to French’s parents in a wrongful death lawsuit.

