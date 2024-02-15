Ex-Illinois lawmaker abruptly pleads guilty to fraud and money laundering, halting federal trial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former Illinois lawmaker and candidate for governor has abruptly pleaded guilty to nine counts of wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion in federal court. Sam McCann’s reversal Thursday halted a three-day-old bench trial accusing him of misusing up to $550,000 in campaign contributions. McCann was a state senator from 2011 to 2019. He formed the Conservative Party of Illinois in 2018 to run for governor. A criminal indictment in 2021 laid out various schemes McCann devised to convert political contributions to personal use to buy vehicles, pay mortgages, fund family vacations and other personal expenses. Attorney Jason Vincent asked that McCann be freed from custody until his June 20 sentencing. A hearing on that request is scheduled Friday.

