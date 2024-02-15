El Paso County leaders discuss issues facing the community during ‘State of the Region’

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County leaders discussed the top challenges they faced in 2023 during their State of the Region address on Thursday.

County leaders explained that roads and infrastructure, affordable housing, workforce training, as well as caring for the vast veteran population were among the issues they keyed in on throughout last year. It includes making upwards of 160 miles worth of roadway improvements.

"The board of county commissioners has dedicated an additional $44 million to our existing road budget just since 2021," explained County Commissioner Cami Bremer.

They also applauded the Office of Emergency Management's swift actions in helping clean up the damage left behind after a slew of severe weather in the summer of 2023, leaving 45 different county roads closed, including 5 bridges, which were all re-opened within 2 days time, says Bremer.

The County also discussed the glaring need for housing, noting that the average cost of a home in El Paso County is north of $450,000.

"Paloma Gardens, Launchpad, and Silver Keys Senior Housing are adding 180 new units of affordable housing to local inventory, and this year we're excited to see Bentley Commons add 162 new affordable units, including 25 reserved for veterans," said Bremer on Thursday.

The county also says the Department of Public Works has already made progress in connecting young adults and teens to the construction industry through a program developed last year.

Bremer adds, that the county's workforce initiatives have been hard at work.

"Serving over 1,700 employers, hosting 42 job fairs, and serving 27,000 clients with job search and training opportunities. tracy and your Pikes Peak Workforce Center are indeed contributing to a vibrant and robust economic ecosystem," said Bremer.

El Paso County says they're confident about facing the challenges that may come forth in 2024, thanks to their nearly 2,800 hardworking employees.

You can watch the entire address here.