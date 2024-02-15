Deliberations start again in murder trial of former Ohio deputy after juror dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Deliberations have started over again with a replacement juror in the murder trial of a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy accused of pursuing a motorist and killing the man at his family’s home. The panel had deliberated for more than three hours Wednesday before a male juror was dismissed and replaced by another man. Court officials aren’t saying why. Jason Meade, who is white, is charged with murder and reckless homicide in the killing of 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr., who was Black. Meade maintains that he shot Goodson because he brandished a gun, but he’s the only person who testified Goodson was holding a gun.

