Delay tactics and quick trips: Takeaways from two Trump case hearings in New York and Georgia

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s unprecedented tangle of overlapping cases was on full display Thursday with simultaneous court hearings in New York and Georgia. In Manhattan, a judge ruled that his hush-money trial will begin on March 25. That will make it the first of Trump’s indictments to go to trial. In Atlanta, attorneys grilled the special prosecutor leading the Georgia election interference indictment against Trump over the prosecutor’s romantic relationship with Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis. The Trump attorneys want Willis and her office thrown off the case. Tuesday’s hearings previewed what a general election campaign will look like as Trump flies back and forth from courtrooms and campaign rallies and blurs the lines between the two.

By JILL COLVIN and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

