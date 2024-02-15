Burning insulation causes DC to evacuate Metro station and suspend service on multiple lines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities in D.C. have evacuated an underground Metro station and shut down parts of three Metro lines after an insulator under a rail car caught fire and sent smoke into the station. The D.C. Fire and Emergency Services agency posted Thursday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter, that nine people were evaluated for injuries and that one was transported after the incident at the Eastern Market station. None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening. Services have been suspended on parts of three Metro lines as a result of the incident. Fire officials say the fire had been extinguished. Washington’s Metro system extends from the district into northern Virginia and Maryland.

