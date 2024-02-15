At least 11 dead and 4 injured in massive fire at paint factory in New Delhi
NEW DELHI (AP) — A massive fire swept through a paint factory in the Indian capital, New Delhi, killling at least 11 people and leaving four others injured. News agency Press Trust of India reported that the blaze started Thursday evening on the ground floor of the factory located in the Alipur area in northern New Delhi. The victims were trapped on the floors above with no way out. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.