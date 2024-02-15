4 students shot at Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta, police say

By Web Staff

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Four students were shot Wednesday afternoon at a southwest Atlanta high school, according to a spokesperson with the district. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson said the shooting happened at Benjamin E. Mays High School. They said the shots came from an “unknown vehicle” at the lower campus parking lot.

“No other students, faculty, or staff were injured,” the district said.

Atlanta school police said there was a fight that led to the shooting incident around 4 p.m. Police also said three 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old were shot.

Police said three people have been detained but their exact relationship in connection to the shooting incident has not been determined yet.

“Our hearts go out to these families,” Andre Dickens, Atlanta mayor and alumnus of Benjamin E. Mays High School, said Wednesday night. “We want to make sure that everyone knows that the youth and their safety is our top priority. I’m shocked and heartbroken. I feel sorry for the young that have been impacted by this.”

Dickens said students were still being interviewed at the school Wednesday night.

“We’re reconnecting parents with students as fast as we can,” Dickens said.

All after-school activities were canceled.

