13-year-old charged with murder in shooting of man whose leg was blocking bus aisle

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a 13-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a man whose leg was blocking the aisle on a Denver public bus has been charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder and other felonies. A spokesperson says the Denver District Attorney’s Office is still considering whether to try to prosecute the boy as an adult, a decision which would ultimately be up to a judge. According to police, the initial investigation showed the teen allegedly got into a “verbal exchange” with a 60-year-old man before shooting him on the bus on Jan. 27. The boy’s name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.