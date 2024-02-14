William Post, who played a key role in developing Pop-Tarts, dies at 96

GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — William Post, a Michigan man who played an important role in the development of Pop-Tarts, has died at age 96. Post died Saturday, according to a family obituary that provided no details about how he died. According to the family, Post retired at age 56 as a senior vice president with the Keebler Company and settled in Glen Arbor, Michigan. Kellanova, formerly known as Kellogg Co., said in a statement Wednesday that Post “played an important role in co-creating the iconic Pop-Tarts brand.” Pop-Tarts debuted in 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio, before the toaster pastry was released nationwide the following year, Kellanova’s website states.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.