US secretary of state visits Albania, a key regional ally seeking European Union membership
By LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Albania on Thursday to reaffirm relations with a key partner in the Balkans and an ally in supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion. U.S. officials say Blinken will meet with top officials and focus on the future of the Western Balkans as Albania and neighbors seek to join the European Union. Albania will host an international summit on Ukraine later this month.