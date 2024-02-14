Tinder, Hinge and other dating apps encourage ‘compulsive’ use, lawsuit claims

Tinder, Hinge and other dating apps are designed with addictive features that encourage compulsive use. That’s according to a proposed class-action lawsuit filed against parent company Match Group. The lawsuit filed in federal court in the Northern District of California on Wednesday says Match intentionally designs its dating platforms with game-like features that lock users into a perpetual pay-to-play loop prioritizing profit over promises to help users find relationships. This, the suit claims, turns users into addicts who purchase ever-more-expensive subscriptions to access special features that promise romance and matches.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.