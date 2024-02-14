Three officers are shot in Washington, police say. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say three police officers were shot in Washington and a fourth suffered minor injuries while responding to a shooting Wednesday morning. The Metropolitan Police Department has posted online noting that the officers were shot in the southeast part of the nation’s capital. The police union said three of its members had been shot by a suspect and were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Several roads are closed and schools are locked down in the area as the shooting unfolds. The incident comes as the District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp rise in violent crime, which went up 39% in 2023. The increase was largely fueled by a rise in homicides and carjackings.

