Threats to federal judges have more than doubled in ‘alarming’ spike, US Marshals director says
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal judges targeted by threats have more than doubled over the last three years amid a surge in violent and harassing messages directed at public officials around the country. U.S. Marshals Director Ron Davis said during a congressional hearing Wednesday that threats to prosecutors and other court staff have also shown an alarming increase and the situation constitutes a “substantial risk to our democracy.” The Marshals investigated 457 threats against federal judges in 2023, compared to 224 in 2021. His warning comes as politicians, state capitols and election officials are increasingly targeted by graphic threats, bomb scares and fake emergency calls.