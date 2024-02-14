Skip to Content
Standoff happening near Hwy 50 on east side of Pueblo

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 11:09 AM
Published 11:07 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A standoff with a suspect who was spotted in a stolen vehicle is happening Wednesday morning on the east side of Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers located a stolen vehicle and the driver pulled into a driveway on Maudslay Ave. The driver then barricaded himself inside the residence.

The PPD said they don't know of the driver lives at the residence but they do know who he is. They say there is no danger to the public at this time.

According to a KRDO crew on scene, officers have been at the location for about an hour and SWAT has recently arrived.

No further information is available at this time.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

