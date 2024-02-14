South Korea says presumed North Korean hackers breached personal emails of presidential staffer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office says that presumed North Korean hackers breached the personal emails of one of his staff members ahead of Yoon’s trip to Europe in November. Yoon’s office said Wednesday the cyberattack only affected the personal account of the unidentified employee, who violated security protocols by partially using commercial email services to handle official duties. Officials did not specify what type of information was stolen from the staff member’s personal emails but stressed that the office’s overall security system was not affected.

