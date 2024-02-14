Sony’s profit rises on growing sales of music, games, pictures, sensors

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony’s profit rose 13% in October-December on growing growing sales of music, image sensors and video games. Tokyo Sony Corp.’s quarterly profit totaled 363.9 billion yen, or $2.4 billion, according to data released Wednesday. Quarterly sales for the maker of PlayStation game machines and Bravia TV sets rose 22%. Sales were robust across its diverse business divisions. An increase in sales of image sensors for mobile products and a favorable exchange rate also helped boost the company’s bottom line.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.