Skier killed, 2 others hurt after falling about 1,000 feet in Alaska avalanche

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One backcountry skier died and two others were injured in an avalanche on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, as warm weather and high winds raise the risks for snowslides in the state. The avalanche occurred Tuesday afternoon between the communities of Cooper Landing and Moose Pass, about 90 miles south of Anchorage in the Chugach National Forest. The skiers were hiking up a mountain to ski back down when they triggered the avalanche. Authorities say the men tumbled nearly 1,000 feet. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says at least eight people have died in avalanches in the country this winter.

