See what celebrities wore to New York Fashion Week, including Beyoncé’s surprise appearance in Brooklyn

(CNN) — New York Fashion Week is back, with celebrities seen sitting front row at shows across Manhattan and Brooklyn and arriving at private parties for luxury houses including Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. Uma Thurman popped up at Tory Burch, Matt Damon at Naeem Khan, Queen Latifah at Thom Browne and Julia Fox all over — with outfits that did not disappoint, including a plunging bow-tied robe dress and pillowy satin hat at Willy Chavarria, and Marie Antoinette-like curls and a poodle poof ensemble at Wiedenhoeft.

But it was a surprise appearance by Beyoncé at Luar that sent all of Brooklyn buzzing — and beyond. She showed up with mom Tina Knowles and sister Solange to support Solange’s son, Julez Smith Jr., make his runway debut for the label. Hot off her two new country track releases, Beyoncé arrived in a silver suit dripping with gems, and a matching sheer hooded bodysuit under a cowboy hat.

From the first night, the stars were out with Tommy Hilfiger’s return to the schedule — including model Sofia Richie Grainge and singer Becky G, who both wore khaki trench coats — at the opulent Grand Central Oyster Bar to see the designer’s new take on classic American prep. Becky G was also spotted at Willy Chavarria, Area, Christian Cowan and Carolina Herrera, the last of which also welcomed Demi Moore and Diane Kruger.

Elsewhere, Jessica Chastain, Jodie-Turner Smith, Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, Gabrielle Union, Elliot Page and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham all made appearances, as did President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff.

Scroll down to see this season’s celebrity style highlights, which will be updated throughout the week.

