Real estate company CoStar bolts Washington, D.C., for Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Real estate data firm CoStar Group is moving its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to northern Virginia. CoStar operates the apartments.com and homes.com websites. It said Tuesday that it expects to move to the Rosslyn section of Arlington County by the end of the year. The area is just across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital. The relocation is expected to result in 500 jobs moving from D.C., plus the creation of 150 new jobs. Virginia is providing nearly $5 million in economic incentives. The move comes as the Legislature is considering a $2 billion deal to relocate the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals from Washington to northern Virginia.

