Protesting Indian farmers clash with police for a second day as they march toward the capital

NEW DELHI (AP) — Protesting Indian farmers have clashed with police for a second consecutive day as tens of thousands tried to march to the capital to demand guaranteed prices for their produce. Farmers are pressing the government to meet its promise to double their income, waive their loans and withdraw legal cases brought against them during earlier 2021 protests in which they camped on the capital’s outskirts to demonstrate against controversial agriculture laws. The march comes months before a national election in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to win a third term. The farmers have received support from opposition parties, which have condemned the government’s attempt to block them from reaching the capital.

