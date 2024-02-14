Pro-Palestinian protesters block traffic on Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

By Carlos Castaneda

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A pro-Palestinian protest action briefly blocked all traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

Starting at about 7:45 a.m. Protesters stopped cars and stretched banners across the roadway denouncing Israel’s bombing of Rafah in the Gaza Strip and demanding that the U.S. stop arming Israel.

Northbound and southbound traffic on the bridge was at a standstill as of 8 a.m.

CHP Officer Darrel Horner said there were about 20 protesters on the bridge, which had its southbound lanes reopen first. The northbound lanes reopened within about 30 to 40 minutes after the protest started after the group got back into vehicles and left the span, he said.

People associated with the protest released a statement that the action was intended to call for a cease fire and demand that the United States stop providing Israel with weapons in the wake of recent strikes in Rafah.

So far, CHP have not confirmed any arrests in the incident.

In November, pro-Palestinian protesters blocked all westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge for hours during the morning commute. Some 80 demonstrators were arrested and more than a dozen vehicles used to block the lanes were towed.

