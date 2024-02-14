Portland, Maine, shows love for late Valentine’s Day Bandit by continuing tradition of paper hearts

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The tradition of red hearts mysteriously appearing overnight across Maine’s largest city has continued despite the death last spring of its beloved Valentine’s Day Bandit. Hundreds of red hearts appeared Wednesday on Portland storefronts, mailboxes and even trash bins. It marked a passing of the torch after the death in April of Kevin Fahrman, a musician, photographer and artist from neighboring Falmouth. He led a group of pranksters who struck every Feb. 14 since 1979. His identity was finally revealed after his death. A foundation was created posthumously and a website was launched on which people can download and print the paper hearts to carry on the tradition.

