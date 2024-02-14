Poland’s president meets Lockheed Martin CEO about further investment in military weapons

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s National Security Bureau says the country’s president has met the CEO of U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin about strengthening security in the region and continued U.S. investment in Poland’s military weapons and equipment. The bureau says the talks included “securing the participation of Poland’s defense sector” in deliveries and maintenance of U.S. weapons such as jet fighters, Javelin missiles and elements of the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System. More than 10,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Poland on NATO’s eastern flank. They are mostly in the Rzeszow region near the border with Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale invasion there.

