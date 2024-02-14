‘Our gods were locked in the basement.’ Now Nepal is pursuing sacred items once smuggled abroad
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An unknown number of sacred statues of Hindu deities were stolen and smuggled abroad in the past. Now dozens are being repatriated to the Himalayan nation, part of a growing global effort to return such items to countries in Asia, Africa and elsewhere. The National Museum in Kathmandu has built a special room to exhibit repatriated items so the public can come and worship. There are currently 62 statues on display, and the director says more than 20 other stolen artifacts are in the pipeline to be repatriated to Nepal in the near future.