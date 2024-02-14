Kim watches missile tests and warns that North Korea will take an aggressive stance in disputed seas

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test of new surface-to-sea missiles and warned that the country would take a more aggressive military posture in disputed waters. The state media report Thursday came a day after North Korea was detected firing multiple cruise missiles into waters off its eastern coast. Some experts say Kim may seek to further dial up pressure in an election year in South Korea and the U.S. There are concerns in South Korea about a direct military provocation and a possible area of conflict could be the Koreas’ western sea boundary, which has been the site of several bloody skirmishes in past years.

