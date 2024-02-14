Non-partisan group Action22 to rebrand to “Action Colorado”

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Board of Directors for Action22, a non-partisan organization focused on public policy, has announced the group will change its name to Action Colorado.

The "22" in Action22 refers to the amount of Southern Colorado counties the group currently serves. The decision to rebrand as ActionColorado, is meant to highlight the group's expansion into more Colorado counties.

"With all that is going on in our State, all the changes happening right now we need to do more and invite more key players to the table in standing up for Southern and Rural Colorado. We accomplish more when we work together." Rick Klein, Board Chair at Action22

According to Action Colorado's CEO, Sarah Blackhurst, the group will invite experts, regardless of geographic location to help create, implement, and optimize solutions that are beneficial for Coloradans outside of the Denver Metro area.

Action Colorado will be structured into five different divisions:

Veteran

Agriculture

Infrastructure

Local Government

Economic Development

If you want to learn more about Action Colorado and its mission, visit http://www.makingactionhappen.com