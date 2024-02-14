New York City files a lawsuit saying social media is fueling a youth mental health crisis

New York City, its schools and public hospital system are suing the tech giants that run Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube. A lawsuit announced Wednesday blames the social media platforms for fueling a childhood mental health crisis that is disrupting learning and draining resources. The lawsuit says children and adolescents are especially susceptible to harm because their brains are not fully developed. In response to the filing, the tech companies say they have developed and implemented policies and controls that emphasize user safety. The lawsuit seeks to have the companies’ conduct declared a public nuisance, as well as unspecified monetary damages.

