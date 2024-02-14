Mountain Metro Transit seeking public feedback for proposed changes to routes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- New service changes are coming to Mountain Metro Transit this spring, and they're asking for feedback from the public. Officials plan to extend route 18 to a new endpoint along Eastlake Blvd. That’s near Memorial Park.

Currently, the stop ends at Boulder and Bonfoy. If the proposal is passed, the new route will be extended from 45 minutes to an hour and include six new bus stops along Union Boulevard. In addition, the bus stop at Boulder and Bonfoy would be eliminated. Mountain Metro is also planning to add two bus stops on Route 38.

They’ll go inbound and outbound near Union and Dublin Boulevard. Submissions will be taken from now until February 27th. If you are interested in sharing your opinion on the proposed changes please email transitinfo@coloradosprings.gov or call: (719) 385-7433.