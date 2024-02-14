Lansdowne father facing multiple charges after 4-year-old’s self-inflicted shooting

By Ashley Hinson

LANSDOWNE, Maryland (WBAL) — New details have emerged from a shooting that injured a 4-year-old girl in Lansdowne last Thursday.

Baltimore County police have placed the father of the child in custody, and WBAL-TV has more on what the charging documents reveal.

According to police, the girl accidentally shot herself in the leg with her father’s gun. They said the firearm was just lying out in the open in her parent’s bedroom, along with drugs.

Police arrested 23-year-old Darren Brown after last week’s shooting. They were originally called to a housing complex in Lansdowne on Feb. 8, where they found the 4-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition but is expected to survive. Police said a babysitter was caring for the child when the shooting happened. Charging documents reveal Brown asked a neighbor to hide the gun before the police arrived.

Detectives eventually located the gun in the neighbor’s car thanks to area cameras. Cocaine and heroin were also located in a location accessible to the child. Brown has now been charged with reckless endangerment, neglect of a minor, and other firearms-related charges. He’s being held without bond and is due back in court next month.

