Lake County woman accused of assaulting man, teen on bikes with broomstick

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LEESBURG, Florida (WESH) — A Lake County woman was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without the intention to commit a felony. It comes after Annette Krupnicka was accused of hitting a man and a teen with a broomstick while they were riding their bikes down her street.

“I just spent a night elsewhere” said Krupnicka, speaking with WESH not long after she was released from the Lake County Jail.

She was arrested Sunday after the incident.

“I have been experiencing barraging behavior. Obsessive behavior from two particular individuals,” she said.

Krupnicka said she had had ongoing issues with people in the neighborhood.

The mother of the teen Krupnicka is accused of assaulting said problems had been ongoing.

“Multiple different neighbors have had issues with her, and obviously, she’s the problem,” said Teliah Powell.

According to the arrest report, a man told deputies he was riding down the street with his children and their friends when he said Krupnicka hit him and a juvenile with a broomstick.

Krupnicka said she uses a stick for exercise and had it over her shoulders Sunday night.

But she didn’t admit to hitting anyone with it.

“If I did, I’m not admitting that I did, I was in self-defense” she said. “I was afraid for my life.” Powell said, “She can play victim all she wants. She’s definitely not one.”

Different neighbors took different sides on the issue. Some said there wasn’t trouble before Kurpnicka arrived.

“Nope. Not a lick. Not till she moved in,” said Alice Spencer.

Others point the finger at Powell’s family.

“There’s been conflicts going on with that family for a long time,” said Richard Bryson.

Krupnicka plans to fight the charges against her.

“Oh, absolutely,” she said. “Because the person making this claim against me did it intentionally.”

Powell hopes she leaves the neighborhood.

“And she moves on. I mean, I’d hate for another neighborhood to have to deal with her,” Powell said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.