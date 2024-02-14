Kim Ogg Champions Victims’ Rights at the ACLU District Attorney Candidate Forum

By Francis Page, Jr.

Feb. 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston an empowering evening for justice and reform, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg stood firm on her record of innovative accomplishments at the ACLU District Attorney Candidate Forum. As she addressed a room of engaged citizens, Ogg highlighted her administration’s success in spearheading diversion pro- grams aimed at reducing recidivism and strengthening community safety.

While the forum served as a critical platform for evaluating the visions of potential candidates, it also shone a light on the stark differences in approach to criminal justice reform. Ogg

pointed out that her opponent’s pledge to implement “diversion” programs over- looked the fact that such initiatives are already in place, thanks to her proactive team.

However, it was her opponent, Sean Teare’s startling proposition to abolish all “conditions” of probation that captured the audience’s concern. Such a move could potentially leave victims of domestic violence unprotected, Ogg argued, emphasizing the necessity of tailored probation conditions to safeguard the community’s most vulnerable.

Ogg clarified that while the district attorney’s office plays a vital role in advocating for victims’ safety, it is ultimately the judiciary that enforces probation conditions. Her commitment to upholding measures that protect individuals from domestic violence and stalking remains unwavering.

As the leading law enforcement figure in Harris County, DA Kim Ogg’s message was clear: the welfare of victims stands paramount. With a call to action, Ogg encouraged the community to spread awareness and support a vision of justice that places victims at the fore- front.

