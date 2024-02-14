Kevin Harvick ready to guide viewers through the Daytona 500 from his perch in the broadcast booth

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Newly retired NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick will make his full-time debut as a Fox Sports broadcaster with the Daytona 500 this week. Harvick says he is looking forward to it. He also says the transition has been smooth and something of a relief. He says there is no anxiety and he doesn’t have to worry about how fast his car is going to week in, week out. Harvick won the Daytona 500 in 2007. This year is the first since 2002 where he will not be part of the field.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.