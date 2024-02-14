Jill Biden sends Valentine’s Day love to Americans with an art display on the White House lawn
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s Valentine’s Day and Jill Biden is again sending her love to Americans through an art display on the White House lawn. The first lady’s “Valentine to the Country” was revealed as the sun rose on Wednesday. The installation features a large wooden red envelope painted in her handwriting with, “To America with Love.” It is accompanied by a large pink envelope with the message, “Happy Valentine’s Day! XOXO, Jill.” A wooden box overflows with hearts bearing messages of love, gratitude and optimism. It was installed overnight on the lawn on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House.