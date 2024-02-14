Islamic State militants attack Syrian military barracks and kill 9 troops, war monitors say

CAIRO (AP) — An opposition war monitor says militants from the Islamic State group attacked military barracks in central Syria this week, killing nine soldiers. The Syrian army and officials haven’t confirmed the attack. IS claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened on Monday near the town of Al-Sukhna, and said its fighters also seized weapons abandoned by fleeing soldiers and set fire to the barracks. The attack was the latest in intensifying clashes in the desert in eastern Syria between the militants and the Syrian army, supported by Iran-backed militias. IS militants have found refuge in the desert in remote areas in Syria and along the Iraqi-Syrian border, from where they continue to stage attacks.

