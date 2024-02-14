Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers stump re-election speech on international stage in UAE

ABU MUREIKHA, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a stump speech for his re-election on a global stage in the United Arab Emirates, describing his years in power as pushing for “minimum government, maximum governance.” Modi’s comments Wednesday come as he prepares for the inauguration of a stone-built Hindu temple near Abu Dhabi, the capital of the country, after meeting with the Emirati leader that he’s repeatedly described as “his brother.” That personal touch seems aimed at further cementing ties with the UAE, an oil-rich country that supplies India’s energy needs while also serving as a home for some 3.5 million of his countrymen abroad.

