Houston Style Magazine Presents: Super Tuesday – A Call to the Polls! Houston, the Stage is Set for Early Voting on Super Tuesday

By Francis Page, Jr.

Feb. 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The heart of democracy beats stronger this Tuesday, February 20, as Early Voting commences in Texas and 14 other proud states across our nation. This pivotal moment in our presidential election process is not just about delegate counts; it’s a vibrant showcase of local democracy in action, with numerous crucial nominations at stake.

Harris County voters, mark your calendars: 79 polling stations await your decision from 7 AM to 7 PM daily until March 1, save for February 25, when doors will open from noon. Remember, your voice matters, so find your nearest polling station at HarrisVotes.com and join the early birds in shaping our future.

In the race for the presidential nomination, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are anticipated to secure their party’s confidence, yet the ballots will feature seven Democratic contenders. Watch Minnesota’s own, Congressman Dean Phillips, challenge the incumbent, while former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley sets her sights on the former President’s legacy.

Texas’ own Senator Ted Cruz is campaigning for a third term, but U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas brings a fresh vigor to the race. A former NFL star and Civil Rights Attorney, Allred’s campaign is gaining momentum, promising a fierce battle to Cruz’s tenure and potentially marking a historic milestone as Texas’ first black U.S. Senator. Amidst this, State Senator Roland Guttierez cites Uvalde’s tragedy as his rallying cry, alongside formidable opponents like former Mayor Carl Sherman and ex-District Attorney Mark Gonzalez.

The political canvas of Texas’ 7th District is vibrant with U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher facing Agwan Pervez, while U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee seeks a remarkable 17th term, contending with former Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards.

In a heartfelt quest to fill Mayor John Whitmire’s venerable shoes, six dedicated candidates step forward, each bringing their unique vision for Texas’ future.

State Rep. Shawn Thierry faces a defining moment against dynamic challengers like union organizer Lauren Ashely Simmons and activist Ashton Woods, as the echoes of the past meet the spirited debates of today.

The role of Harris County’s top Prosecutor is on the line as Kim Ogg, a steadfast champion of law enforcement and rights advocacy, faces a strong challenge from her past colleagues.

Vivian King, a vital force in the District Attorney’s office, aspires for the 486th District Judge seat, with Rodrick Rodgers and Gemayel G. Haynes hot on the campaign trail, while Lillian Alexander vies for judicial change against Julia Maldonado.

Houston, let’s embrace our civic duty with enthusiasm! This Super Tuesday, let’s vote early, vote informed, and vote with the style that only Houston can bring.

