Franklin from ‘Peanuts’ gets to shine in the spotlight of a new animated Apple TV+ special

NEW YORK (AP) — The mild-mannered Franklin — the first Black character in the “Peanuts” comic strip — gets to shine in his own animated Apple TV+ special this month in a story about friendship. Franklin is a newcomer who bonds with Charlie Brown and is welcomed to the Peanuts universe in “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” which premieres on Friday on Apple TV+. The portrait of Franklin that emerges is of a boy who likes baseball and outer space. Franklin and Charlie Brown enter a soap box derby competition and their friendship is tested before a deep bond is forged.

