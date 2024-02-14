Families of hostages visit international court to urge the arrest of Hamas leaders

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Former captives and relatives of hostages held since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel are visiting the International Criminal Court to urge prosecutors to charge and seek the arrest of leaders of the militant group. The visit Wednesday is the latest step in efforts by Israelis to seek justice for victims of the attacks, in which about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and about 250 were taken hostage. It comes a day after officials said that negotiations between Israel and Hamas are making progress toward another cease-fire and hostage release deal.

