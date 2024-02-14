Estonia’s foreign minister says the Baltics have 3 or 4 years to prepare for Russian ‘test’ of NATO

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Estonia’s foreign minister says NATO has about three or four years to strengthen its defenses as Russian President Vladimir Putin ramps up his country’s “war machine.” The minister spoke during a visit to Poland. He says Estonia doesn’t view Russia as an immediate threat because it’s busy with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But Estonia estimates it could take “three to four years” for Russia to prepare what the minister called a “test for NATO.” Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia are considered among the most likely targets if Russia decides to risk an attack on the military alliance.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.