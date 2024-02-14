Empower Your Business: Join H-E-B’s Pioneering Supplier Diversity Table Talks & 2024 Quest for Texas Best

By Francis Page, Jr.

Feb. 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine presents an enriching opportunity for local entrepreneurs and diverse businesses to gain insights from the leading moguls of the haircare industry. Join the esteemed H-E-B Supplier Diversity Table Talks on Wednesday, March 20th, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM CST, for a transformative virtual session that empowers businesses with strategies for growth and success.

Formerly known as the Supplier Diversity Lunch and Learn, this complimentary event has been meticulously designed for current and aspiring entrepreneurs from the local, small, woman, LGBTQ, Disabled, and Veteran-owned business communities. With a theme centered on “The Moguls of Haircare – Community, Impact, and Business Expansion,” attendees will discover actionable tactics for overcoming common challenges in onboarding, marketing, sales, securing funding, and overall business development.

Gracing the panel are influential founders Julissa Prado of Rizos Curls, Tessy Anifowoshe of NZURI, Renee Morris of Uncle Funky’s Daughter, and Psyche Terry of Urban Hydration, who will share their expertise and pathways to success. These sessions, delivered quarterly and as business needs arise, are an embodiment of H-E-B’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for minority-owned businesses.

In addition to the Table Talks, H-E-B continues to champion local talent through the “Quest for Texas Best” initiative, a decade-long tradition celebrating Texan ingenuity. This open call invites local producers of food, beverages, and general merchandise to compete for a chance to feature their products on H-E-B shelves and win $25,000. The deadline for entries is fast approaching, with a cut-off date set to ensure all participants have the opportunity to prepare their best pitch. The H-E-B team has organized a series of informative sessions to guide potential entrants through the application process, providing valuable tips on what makes a product stand out and how to navigate the journey from local favorite to household name.

To secure your place in the competition, visit the official H-E-B Supplier Diversity Eventbrite page, where you can register for one of the upcoming info sessions:

• Session 1: March 6, 2024, 11 AM – 12:30 PM

• Session 2: March 13, 2024, 10 AM – 11:30 AM

• Session 3: March 21, 2024, 1 PM – 2:30 PM

• Session 4: March 27, 2024, 1 PM – 2:30 PM

Registration for the Quest for Texas Best is a seamless process. Simply visit H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best registration page to enter your product details, share your story, and take the first step towards becoming a Texas legend.

Embrace this chance to connect with industry leaders and like-minded entrepreneurs. Access the session through Zoom and view the digital program here. For more information on the H-E-B Quest for Texas Best, visit the H-E-B Supplier Diversity Eventbrite page.

Elevate your business acumen and network by engaging in these invaluable sessions designed to uplift and educate. H-E-B Supplier Diversity is not just an event—it’s a gateway to your business’s future.

For more information, visit HEB.com

