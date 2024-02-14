Cyberattacks on hospitals are likely to increase, putting lives at risk, experts warn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cybersecurity experts are warning that hospitals around the United States are at risk for attacks such as the one that’s crippling operations at a premier Midwestern children’s hospital. Experts want the government in Washington to do more to prevent such breaches. Assailants often operate from American adversaries such as Russia, North Korea and Iran, where they enjoy big payouts from their victims and face little prospect of ever being punished. Federal health officials acknowledge the increase in cyberattacks on hospitals and say they are working to develop new rules to help health care facilities protect themselves against cyber threats. But they say more money is needed from Congress to help hospitals protect themselves.

