COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities reported a pair of outages affecting customers around 9:40 a.m.

An outage in the area of Doherty High School is currently affecting an estimated 20 homes. CSU has also reported an outage in the area of University Dr. and Hayman Court.

CSU estimates these outages should be fixed by 12:30 p.m.