Caught at border with pythons in his pants, New York City man fined and sentenced to probation
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New York City man who admitted to smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants through a U.S.-Canadian border crossing was sentenced to a year of probation and fined $5,000. The office of U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman says Calvin Bautista crossed into northern New York with the hidden snakes on a bus from Montreal to New York City in July 2018. The young adult snakes were hidden in the inner thigh of his pants in snake bags tied to the pants’ drawstring. Bautista was sentenced Wednesday in Albany. An email seeking comment was sent to Bautista’s public defender.