Cardiologists step in to help motorcycle crash victim in ‘unusual’ case

By Bobby Poitevint

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Bailey Carmack, 20, is reuniting with the Baylor Scott & White team, including the cardiologists, that helped save his life and leg.

While it’s a happy reunion Tuesday, this team and Bailey met under tragic circumstances.

Circumstances that were out of Bailey’s control, landing the Texan under a semi-truck last Fall while on his way to Waco for work.

He told 25 News’ Bobby Poitevint, “I went through (it) and I’m living the consequences of it. I’d like to at least remember why I’m like this.”

Bailey is about 85% recovered and is using a cane to help him walk, but it’s a miracle he’s alive.

Bailey doesn’t remember much about the accident but does remember some of the conversations he had with doctors during his recovery and said, “They said if he does come out of a coma he’s probably gonna be in a vegetable state because they said I didn’t have any brain activity.”

Bailey had more than a dozen injures, from head to toe, including life threatening injures. One of those injures brought a cardiologist in to help circulate blood to his leg by using a stint.

“Yeah pretty unusual. Probably less than once a year,” said Dr. Nilesh Goswami.

Dr. Goswami is the director of the catheterization lab at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center—Hillcrest. He is also one of the doctors part of Bailey’s recover.

It’s a case Dr. Goswami is looking to publish.

“They felt he was so unstable, they didn’t want to transfer him or get into the operating room again, and so we were able to fix it without surgery,” Dr. Goswami said.

Bailey is glad they and the rest of the team were there to help.

He called them, “amazing.”

He was also thankful to have his now fiance, Mary, by his side who he has proposed to since the accident.

Bailey said, “She showed herself as a wife and I believe she deserved that after everything I put her through with this accident and all the trauma.”

Bailey told 25 News he doesn’t plan to get back on a motorcycle. It’s a promise he’s made to his family and fiance Mary.

The couple plans to get married in April of 2025.

