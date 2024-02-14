Berlin Film Festival brings Israeli-Palestinian tensions and other issues into the spotlight

BERLIN (AP) — The 74th Berlin International Film Festival opens Thursday with the world premiere of “Small Things Like These” starring man of the moment Cillian Murphy. The film explores Ireland’s Magdalene laundries, Catholic-run institutions from the 18th to the late 20th century intended to reform those deemed “fallen women.” Politics is never far from the agenda at the Berlinale, but it’s the ongoing war in Gaza that is likely to spark debate and demonstrations. The festival will have an area set up for several days near the red carpet where festival attendees can discuss and debate the crisis in the Middle East.

