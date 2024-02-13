Woodbury kindergartners are getting valentines from all over the world

By Derek James

WOODBURY, Minnesota (WCCO) — Inside Mrs. Lallier’s classroom, you’ll find kindergarteners reading mail addressed to them.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Mrs. Lallier’s Class,” one student reads aloud.

The cards and letters are coming to Royal Oaks Elementary ahead of Valentine’s Day after a simple call for help to parents and on social media.

“Originally, I thought it would be awesome to get all 50 states. Then it just exploded. We were getting tons a day. One day we got about a hundred cards. They were just so excited,” kindergarten teacher Katie Lallier said.

After reading the cards and letters that come in, they are placed on maps outside the classroom.

“We started getting a lot last week from different countries. That’s been awesome to see. We had to get a world map because we weren’t expecting that,” said Lallier.

Messages of kindness from as far away as India.

“It was a family. Two little kids and they wrote about their school day, and they have a pool in their school. The kids were really excited about that,” explained Lallier.

While warm wishes from new countries continue to come in, there are just three states left – Delaware, Rhode Island, and West Virginia.

“When we get them all finished, we’re going to tell our parents,” explained one kindergartener.

“Looking at this wall, it just shows how many people are kind in this world and how it takes just a little something to make the world a better place,” said Lallier.

An important lesson. That kindness is love in action…one these kindergarteners are learning at any early age.

“Valentine’s Day is a day where we show how much we care about people and how much we love them,” said one student.

Mrs. Lallier said after the success of “Hearts Across the World” this school year — over 200 cards and counting — she plans to continue the project with future classes. If you have someone in Delaware, West Virginia or Rhode Island who can help them reach their goal, here’s the address:

Royal Oaks Elementary c/o Mrs. Lallier’s Classroom 7335 Steepleview Road Woodbury, MN 55125

